Two alleged Hezbollah members go on trial in Germany

For the first time in Germany, a trial against two suspected members of the Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah began on Friday.

The defendants, both alleged functionaries in the Iran-backed Hezbollah, or Party of God, are charged with membership in a foreign terrorist organization. They allegedly served as a link between Hezbollah and Lebanese immigrants in Germany.

The two defendants, a 49-year-old Lebanese man and a 55-year-old German-Lebanese man, were arrested on May 10 last year.

The 49-year-old defendant allegedly led several Lebanese clubs, particularly in northern Germany, and regularly preached at religious services, including at the since-banned Al-Mustafa community in the northern port city of Bremen.

The 55-year-old is said to have worked as a foreign functionary for Hezbollah and is a member of an elite Hezbollah military unit. From 2009, he was reportedly active as a member and later chairman of the Al-Mustafa community.

The 49-year-old defendant described his life in great detail during Friday's proceedings, first apologizing for any inconvenience to the German state and saying that he left his case in God's hands.

He testified about his childhood and youth during the Lebanese civil war (1975-1990), and said he was active in the Shiite Amal movement and later led scout groups. The associations he had been in contact with were also close to Amal.

He acknowledged sympathizing with the "Shiite party" - as he called Hezbollah - but denied joining the Hezbollah or any affiliated organizations.

The other defendant plans to make a statement to the court during further hearings.