Two Allen County sheriff's deputies likely face discipline

Dec. 22—LIMA — Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia confirmed Tuesday that his office is conducting an internal investigation into the recent actions of an off-duty deputy and the apparent failure of his shift commander to properly report the incident to superiors.

An anonymous call placed to The Lima News alleged that the deputy "sucker-punched" a patron at the My Place bar on Findlay Road during a recent weekend altercation. The incident reportedly was videotaped and placed on a social media site briefly.

Major Andre McConnahea on Tuesday said a copy of the video was sent to officials in the sheriff's office. He said the incident appeared to be a confrontation between "mutual combatants" and that the other person involved in the scuffle did not call the sheriff's office to file a complaint or otherwise report the incident.

The deputy involved in the bar incident was identified as Robert Winterteller. His shift commander, Lt. Josh Howbert, was not involved in the altercation "but it appears he (Howbert) may have been aware of (the incident) and did not relay that information to his supervisors," McConnahea said.

Winterteller is also a member of the department's SWAT team, and Howbert is a team leader on the SWAT team. Both are subjects of the ongoing departmental investigation, and both "are probably looking at some form of suspension," McConnahea said Tuesday.

The results of the investigation could be announced before Christmas.

Treglia denied a claim that the deputy had already been placed on administrative leave.

"There is an internal investigation still going on involving the incident in the bar, but no one has been placed on leave," the sheriff said.

McConnahea said Lt. Gary Hook was appointed to oversee the department's internal investigation into the matter. He interviewed the two employees in an attempt to learn who was involved in the incident and who had knowledge of it. Hook submitted his report to administrators on Tuesday afternoon, McConnahea said.

Because it is a union matter, the issue will then be assigned to a separate supervisor and subjected to a disciplinary conference before a final report is submitted to an administrative panel including Treglia, Chief Deputy Todd Mohler and McConnahea. Once that review is complete, disciplinary measures will be imposed and will be made public.

"It appears departmental policies were violated," McConnahea said.

He said that while off-duty officers do have the right to defend themselves in a public setting if necessary, "we do have rules and we have to tow a finer line than does the average person."