Two Amazon Flex drivers charged with grand theft after manager reports stolen gift cards

Two Amazon independent contractors face charges after authorities say they stole more than $1,000 in gift cards.

Lizbeth Paez, 56, and Elias Jimenez Rojas, 58, are charged with grand theft. Both were released Feb. 14 on $2,500 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Collier County Sheriff's, a regional loss prevention manager for Amazon told authorities she observed packages marked as missing between Dec. 7, 2023, and Jan. 30.

The report says 13 Amazon gift cards for $100 each vanished, but only 11 were redeemed to buy merchandise that was delivered to their home. Authorities said two of the cards were deactivated before Paez and Jimenez Rojas could redeem them.

Authorities said Jimenez Rojas and Paez, both of Naples, were Amazon Flex drivers when the thefts happened. Amazon Flex is a service that allows drivers to become independent contractors by using their personal cars to deliver packages.

According to the reprot, Willie told authorities Paez and Jimenez Rojas had the purchased merchandise delivered to their residence.

"We appreciate the Collier County Sheriff's Office for coordinating with us to investigate this theft," Austin Stowe, spokesperson for Amazon, wrote in a statement. "The individuals arrested are no longer delivering packages for Amazon."

Neither Rojas nor Jimenez Paez could be reached for comment.

Paez and Jimenez Rojas are due in court March 11 for their arraignments.

