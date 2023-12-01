Two of America’s most prominent governors square off in a debate in Alpharetta

Two of the most well-known governors in America debated on the Fox News Channel Thursday, at a hotel two miles from downtown Alpharetta.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsome spent more than 90 minutes on a debate stage.

While the debate was held without a studio audience, its location in Georgia was likely not an accident.

“I don’t think it’s an accident. I think it’s by design. I think it’s part of the strategies by both parties paying attention to Georgia and states like Georgia,” says Kerwin Swint, Director of Kennesaw State’s School of Government and International Affairs.

Swint believes this will be just the beginning of events in Georgia over the next year.

“Georgia is going to get a lot of attention next year. A lot of candidates will come here, and a lot of money will be spent here,” Swint said. “You can’t deny that Georgia is a crucial state right now. For Republicans, it’s hard to see them winning a presidential election without them carrying Georgia. It’s just that important.”

