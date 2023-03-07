‘Shocked’ Family Says American Kidnapped in Mexico Had Visited Border Town Before

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook

One of the four Americans who was kidnapped after driving across the border into Northeastern Mexico visited the same area last year without encountering any trouble, her cousin told The Daily Beast.

“It’s crazy. It’s shocking. It feels like a movie or something,” Hakquan Burgess—a cousin of Latavia “Tay” McGee, 33—said Tuesday from his home in Lake City, South Carolina. “It doesn’t even feel real... I’m still in shock. Like, I believe it, but it’s still kind of hard to believe.”

McGee, a Myrtle Beach resident and mother of six, reportedly traveled to Matamoros, in Tamaulipas State, for a tummy tuck. She and the three others, who accompanied her to split the driving, were close friends, according to her family. They were identified by family members as Zindell Brown, Shaeed Woodard, and Eric James Williams.

On Tuesday, the governor of Tamaulipas State announced that two of the four were found dead, and that two others had survived—one with unspecified injuries.

Burgess, 31, is also Woodard’s cousin, he told The Daily Beast. Right now, Burgess, like everyone else in the family, is waiting for more information about what exactly happened, and to whom.

“I know two of them are deceased and one is in critical condition, but I don’t know who,” he said.

The four entered Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, last Friday, crossing into Tamaulipas in a white minivan with North Carolina plates, according to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. Officials said gunmen then opened fire on their car in the city of Matamoros, killing a Mexican woman who was an innocent bystander. A graphic video obtained by Mexican newscast Telediario and verified by Reuters appeared to showed the kidnappers then loading the four friends into the bed of a white pickup truck, in broad daylight.

A woman could be seen in a video being dragged to the back of a white pickup truck. Reuters

The friends were targeted in a case of mistaken identity, an unnamed U.S. official told CNN, saying the four may have been erroneously IDed by cartel members as Haitian drug smugglers.

Story continues

For his part, Burgess told The Daily Beast he heard the group had been “watched” from the time they crossed into Mexico and that they became lost while driving to their medical appointment—something another close friend told CNN on Tuesday.

“When I reached out to the doctor’s office they told me that Latavia had reached out to them to ask them for directions because she was lost,” the unnamed friend told CNN. “They sent me a screenshot of the messages and they said they sent her the address and asked her if she was using a GPS.”

The group was located early Tuesday morning at what appeared to be a medical clinic in Matamoros, CNN reported. The surviving two have since been brought stateside by the FBI and will be treated at a Texas hospital. An official told CNN that the bodies of those killed will be examined by Mexican authorities before being returned to the U.S.

El Gobernador de Tamaulipas confirma que los cuatro estadounidenses secuestrados el viernes en Matamoros ya fueron ubicados. Entre ellos dos muertos y uno herido. pic.twitter.com/8SU9ZSsBlq — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) March 7, 2023

Burgess described his relationship with Woodard and McGee as more like siblings, as they all grew up together. He is also friendly with Brown and Williams, he told The Daily Beast, calling them all “laid-back people” who are “good-hearted” and “stay to themselves.”

When Burgess first heard about the kidnapping, he couldn’t imagine it was actually true. The news came via a phone call from his mom, Burgess said.

“They said that the doctor had called and said she never made it to her appointment,” he recalled on Tuesday. “I was like, ‘Man, she ain’t missing.’ I wasn’t sweating it. And then I started getting text messages: ‘Hey man, you ain’t seen what happened?’ And that’s when I got the video, and that’s when I believed it.”

A distraught friend of McGee’s, Mariah Roman, said on social media that she was the last person to see McGee before she left town. (Roman declined to comment when reached Monday night by The Daily Beast.)

Zindell Brown was wary about traveling to Mexico, his sister Zalandria told the Associated Press.

“Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’” she said.

The U.S. State Department cautions Americans from visiting Tamaulipas state at all, warning, “Do not travel due to crime and kidnapping.”

“Organized crime activity–including gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault–is common along the northern border and in Ciudad Victoria,” the State Department website reads. “Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments.”

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=917013719290926&set=pb.100029469201658.-2207520000.&type=3

The area is controlled by the Gulf cartel, a group responsible for countless drug-fueled kidnappings and murders.

“This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from,” Zalandria Brown told the AP. “To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”

A Matamoros resident interviewed by the AP said she witnessed the abduction, which she said occurred after the group’s minivan was hit by another vehicle at an intersection. Shots were then fired as an SUV pulled up and discharged a band of armed men, the woman said.

“All of a sudden [the gunmen] were in front of us,” she told the news service. “I entered a state of shock, nobody honked their horn, nobody moved. Everybody must have been thinking the same thing, ‘If we move they will see us, or they might shoot us.’”

One suspect has been arrested, Mexico’s Secretary for Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodriguez Velazquez said Tuesday.

“Those responsible are going to be found,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a press conference on Tuesday. “They are going to be punished.”

Five days into the ordeal, Burgess is still trying to process the news.

“I never expected this,” he told The Daily Beast. “Until I got that video, I was like, ‘Oh lord, it’s for real now.’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.