Two Americans deny direct involvement in killing of Haiti president and claim to be translators for hit squad

(Independent)

The two Americans who were arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse have denied they were directly involved in the killing – instead claiming to act as translators for the hit squad, The New York Times reports.

Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, previously identified US citizens James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, as the two Americans detained.

Clément Noël, a judge who is involved in the investigation and spoke to both men, told the publication that the Americans claimed the plot was planned intensively over the last month.

The two men met with the hit squad at a hotel in Pétionville, a suburb of the Haitian capital, to plan the attack, according to the judge.

Additionally, the plan was allegedly just to kidnap the president and bring him to the national palace, not assassinate Mr Moïse.

This is a developing story

