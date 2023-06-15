Two Americans Found Dead Inside Luxury Mexican Hotel Room

Adam Jones/Wikimedia Commons

The bodies of two Americans were found in their hotel room at a luxury resort in Mexico on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were discovered at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero in the state of Baja California Sur. When paramedics arrived at around 9 p.m., the pair displayed no vital signs, local cops told ABC News.

The Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office identified the Americans as John Heathco, 41, and 22-year-old Abby Lutz. The office added that Lutz hailed from Newport Beach, California, but did not disclose where Heathco is from.

In a statement Wednesday, the local attorney general’s office said both had died from “intoxication by substance to be determined.” Earlier reports of the deaths suggested more specifically that gas inhalation was suspected.

Heathco and Lutz had been dead for around 10 or 11 hours before they were found, the attorney general’s office said, adding that there were no signs of any kind of violence to their bodies.

U.S. officials told the Associated Press they are aware of the deaths but could not comment on the incident over privacy concerns. The local attorney general is now overseeing the investigation.

The hotel in El Pescadero—located between Todos Santos and Los Cabos—where Heathco and Lutz were found is owned by Hyatt.

“We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy,” Rancho Pescadero General Manager Henar Gil told The Daily Beast in a statement. “Our hearts are with the impacted families and loved ones during this unimaginable loss.”

Gil confirmed that there was “no evidence of violence” related to the deaths and the hotel is “not aware of any threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing.” “We are working to care for those who have been impacted and we are working closely with authorities as they conduct their investigation to understand the cause of death,” Gil added.

News of the deaths comes after a string of other deaths of U.S. citizens in Mexico linked to gas inhalation. Most recently, in late October, three Americans were found dead in a rented apartment in Mexico city. A post-mortem analysis later cited carbon monoxide poisoning as having caused their deaths.

