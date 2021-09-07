Two Americas: Is Redlining in Buffalo a Thing of the Past?
In 2020, loan applications of Black people in Erie County were denied at twice the rate of loan applications of white people.
In 2020, loan applications of Black people in Erie County were denied at twice the rate of loan applications of white people.
Arthur Bates Jr. said he suffered back, leg and neck injuries after a Tesla hit him, but the car's cameras proved he fabricated the whole story.
An unidentified blonde woman walking through an airport in only a bikini and mask has become a viral video.
Timothy Hall, known as "Timbo the Redneck" on TikTok, has died. After family members shed light on the cause of his tragic passing, his official cause of death has been determined.
Leaving the White House may be a weight off former President Donald Trump's shoulders in more ways than one, with observers noting that physical changes in the former president's appearance may demonstrate the physical toll the presidency took while also signaling future ambitions.
Amelia Hamlin's decision to dump Scott Disick comes days after he shaded Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
COVID vaccine lesson? Identical twins Billy and Bobby Ford of Vero Beach took different tacks on getting inoculated. The result might be instructive.
The photographer Alan Chin looks back at six months that changed America: the Sept. 11 attacks, and the start of the war in Afghanistan.
Paul Pierce cited talking about LeBron James often as a reason for not being sorry for leaving ESPN.
Why wouldn't the Steelers just give T.J. Watt a blank check?
Rapper and television producer 50 Cent is being slammed for an insensitive post about the death of acclaimed actor Michael […] The post 50 Cent draws outrage for insensitive Michael K. Williams posts appeared first on TheGrio.
Luke Zocchi, Chris Hemsworth's personal trainer, said his biggest achievement was the actor's significant weight loss with intermittent fasting.
The girl was throwing a ball with her friends in the sea near to the Oceanarium at around on 18 July.
Podcast host Joe Rogan wondered Tuesday if he should sue CNN for the network’s coverage of his COVID-19 diagnosis. “Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” he asked after a “Joe Rogan Experience” guest jokingly called him “old ‘Horse Worm’ Rogan.” Rogan revealed he had contracted COVID-19 last week and, after publicly saying he’s using unproven home treatments like Ivermectin, medical experts spoke out against him. CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner debunked the host’s methods last Wednesday night, say
Joaquin Niemann finished his final round at the Tour Championship in record time, but his jogging came with a comical surprise after the 18th hole.
With Week 1 action nearly here, ensure you know how the game's top RBs project for their first matchups of the year with our 2021 Season Tools. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)
The winner of the 2021 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup has several clubs that you can only find in discount bins and used gear outlets.
Macron wore a black minidress with navy blue pumps.
In a shocking turn of events, the Williams backmarker has been promoted to F1's most dominant team. Who could've seen this coming?
Alexander Zverev's ill-timed joke at the US Open has not been received well.