Two Anderson men facing kidnapping charges

Mar. 29—ANDERSON — Two Anderson men have been arrested on preliminary charges of kidnapping after, police reported, a woman was abducted Sunday.

Demond White, 48, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, and Christopher Clark, 30, 1300 block of Nichol Avenue, made their initial court appearances Monday.

The Madison County Prosecutor's office has been given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges. Both men are being detained at the county jail on full cash bonds of $10,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson police, the two men went to the 1700 block of North Madison Avenue in a truck driven by Clark. Witnesses told police they observed White battering the woman and forcing her into the truck.

The men then took the woman to the Nichol Avenue address, where White attempted to force the woman into his car as police arrived, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she begged for help while in the truck, and Clark said the woman showed a high degree of fear.

Clark said he did nothing to help the woman while she was in the truck, but he said that he could have stopped and made White and the woman leave the truck.

White said he "didn't kidnap her" but admitted to treating the woman aggressively, according to the affidavit. He admitted to pushing the woman into the truck and alleged that the woman took items from his house when she moved out, police said.

