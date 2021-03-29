Two Anderson men facing kidnapping charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 29—ANDERSON — Two Anderson men have been arrested on preliminary charges of kidnapping after, police reported, a woman was abducted Sunday.

Demond White, 48, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, and Christopher Clark, 30, 1300 block of Nichol Avenue, made their initial court appearances Monday.

The Madison County Prosecutor's office has been given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges. Both men are being detained at the county jail on full cash bonds of $10,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson police, the two men went to the 1700 block of North Madison Avenue in a truck driven by Clark. Witnesses told police they observed White battering the woman and forcing her into the truck.

The men then took the woman to the Nichol Avenue address, where White attempted to force the woman into his car as police arrived, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she begged for help while in the truck, and Clark said the woman showed a high degree of fear.

Clark said he did nothing to help the woman while she was in the truck, but he said that he could have stopped and made White and the woman leave the truck.

White said he "didn't kidnap her" but admitted to treating the woman aggressively, according to the affidavit. He admitted to pushing the woman into the truck and alleged that the woman took items from his house when she moved out, police said.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Recommended Stories

  • JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $81.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day.

  • Fluor Joins Rank Of Stocks With RS Ratings Over 90 After Nearly 700% Run

    Among them is construction services giant Fluor. On Monday, Fluor cleared a key technical benchmark, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 90-plus percentile with an improvement to 91, up from 88 the day before. The 91 Rating means Fluor is outperforming 91% of all stocks, regardless of industry group.

  • Hugs back on the 'menu' at this year’s seders

    Like many other Jewish families who hosted seders this Passover – it was an advancement in modern medicine that made a centuries-old tradition possible -- in person again. Now fully vaccinated, 74-year-old grandmother Esther Greenberg got to hear how ‘delicious’ her matzoh ball soup was is in person, with her family around the table once again. It was a welcome return to some semblance of normalcy this Passover – a spring holiday to commemorate the biblical story of the exodus of Israelites from Egyptian slavery. Esther and her husband Bob are among the 42 percent of all American seniors already fully inoculated. For fully vaccinated Jewish families like the Greenbergs, there was one thing for certain on the menu that they sorely missed last year via Zoom: hugging. ESTHER GREENBERG: "I can't wait to hug and kiss everybody I haven't been able to do since last year and looking up and seeing my Passover table, not with everybody, but with, it's like I'm learning, think about everybody who's there, not everybody who's not there." CDC guidance released in early March said those who have been fully vaccinated can meet without masks indoors in small groups.

  • MasterCard (MA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $362.91, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $64.07, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day.

  • Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $71.58, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session.

  • Man who allegedly shot at park rangers recently accused of pointing an AK-47 at his wife

    The Palmetto Bay man accused of shooting at park rangers in Everglades National Park on Sunday had been a Miami-Dade County jail inmate seven days earlier.

  • Malta tightens COVID restrictions to prevent Easter surge

    Malta limited the number of people who can meet in public spaces to two on Sunday as it seeks to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases over Easter. Prime Minister Robert Abela said measures introduced earlier in March, including the closing of schools and restaurants, had proven effective, but although the number of new cases has been going down, this was not the time to ease restrictions. Abela also said that all travellers to Malta will, from Monday, be required to produce a negative test result for the virus taken not more than 72 hours before departure.

  • The Suez Canal ship has been freed

    The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week is, at last, on the move. Officials on Monday said the MV Ever Given has been freed after it became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and was blocking traffic ever since, The New York Times reports. The ship had earlier been partially dislodged, and videos on Monday showed it moving. "I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given on 29 March at 15:05 hrs local time, thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again," Peter Berdowski, CEO of the salvage firm Boskalis, said, per NBC News. It's moving! The Ever Given ship stuck in the Suez Canal was finally pulled free. The ship is moving north from where it was grounded https://t.co/v9WprWuKbS pic.twitter.com/iX9kt8A9m8 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 29, 2021 The ship is moving slowly but steadily north up the canal now. It looks like it’s completely free and sailing away from the spot it’s been stuck the last seven days. pic.twitter.com/0amhrJmYvg — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 There was previously some concern that the blockage, which was costing an estimated $400 million an hour, could potentially take weeks to clear. But the Times writes that salvage teams that had been working to free the ship were "ultimately assisted by forces more powerful than any machine rushed to the scene: the moon and the tides." Still, according to Axios, the container shipping company Maersk warned Monday that the blockage "triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel." More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surgeHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Filibuster reform: Do we really need a second House of Representatives?

    In the long term, it is not a good idea to get rid of the filibuster and thus enfeeble minorities and empower very slim majorities.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • Happy Monday? England embarks on major easing of lockdown

    It's been dubbed Happy Monday — the day people could put on a bathing suit and swim in an outdoor pool for the first time in months, or rusty golfers strove to hit their drives down the middle of the fairway. Following a near three-month coronavirus lockdown that along with a rapid rollout of vaccines has seen infections fall dramatically, England embarked on a major easing of restrictions with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen.

  • NC Republican Sen. Thom Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

    Tillis announced Monday morning that he will undergo surgery for prostate cancer and his prognosis is "good."

  • Nike denies role in Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ containing human blood

    Today, 666 pairs of rapper Lil Nas X’s promotional sneakers — which are modified Nike Air Max 97s — are set to go on sale for $1,018 each. Sneaker giant Nike has denied their involvement with rapper Lil Nas X on a pair of “Satan Shoes” as part of his rollout for his controversial new single and video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The rapper collaborated with a streetwear company called MSCHF on the promotional sneakers, which are modified Nike Air Max 97s.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • 10th Cuomo accuser comes forward, says she was 'shocked' and 'embarrassed' when NY governor 'grabbed' her face and kissed her without consent

    Cuomo is facing an impeachment inquiry and investigations by the FBI and the New York attorney general.

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surgeHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.