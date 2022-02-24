Two year anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery's death mourned on Marietta Square

Feb. 24—MARIETTA — Hundreds gathered on Marietta Square Wednesday to mourn the death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was slain two years ago by three white men while jogging in Brunswick.

The vigil, with Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones in attendance, was hosted by Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr., whose office prosecuted the case. The event juxtaposed the sadness of Arbery's death, but also the importance of his life.

"We are gathered here today to reflect on Ahmaud's legacy," Broady said. "Knowing in death he has contributed so much to our goals of community, unity and love."

The vigil was held on the first inaugural Ahmaud Arbery Day, which became law after members of the Georgia House of Representatives signed House Resolution 688 earlier this month, making Feb. 23 a statewide day to honor Arbery's life.

Leaders from Cobb County's Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities spoke to the crowd, citing religious scriptures in prayer over his death.

"Anybody who professes a faith other than one that loves the stranger, as much their selves... It's politics and it's ugly," Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of east Cobb's Temple Kol Emeth said, addressing the crowd. "That is why it is beautiful to be here today with different people of faith."

Sernovitz's cry for unity was echoed by Imam Bashir Mundi, of the West Cobb Islamic Center.

"The feeling of being superior to a fellow human being... is not human," Bashir said. "It is against humanity. It is satanic, and we must fight and resist this satanic tendency."

In addition to religious leaders, several Black youth spoke to the impact that Arbery's death had on their lives.

Lassiter High School student Saniya Reid said she felt unsafe after learning of Arbery's murder.

"I realized that the same irrational, groundless and absurd justification made by those who killed Ahmaud Arbery could have been applied to me or anyone who looked like me," she said.

Broady closed the ceremony urging everyone in attendance to be better citizens, citing a quote from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

"I have decided to stick to love ... Hate is too great a burden to bear," Broady said.

Arbery's killers, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan were convicted of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal intent to commit a felony last year and were sentenced to life in prison. On Tuesday, the trio were convicted on hate crime charges stemming from the incident, nearly two years to the day of Arbery's death.