Two Appleton men sentenced for involvement in Fox Valley meth trafficking

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Appleton men and three other individuals from Washington were sentenced to several years in federal prison for methamphetamine charges and money laundering.

United States Attorney Gregory Haanstad, the five individuals sentenced were involved in methamphetamine trafficking that operated in the Fox Valley area and elsewhere.

29-year-old Luis Leon from Appleton was sentenced to seven years in prison for money laundering. Fellow Appleton native 39-year-old Julio Vargas-Rodriguez was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

As for the three men from Washington, 32-year-old Mario Rodriguez Diaz had the longest sentence at 14 years behind bars. 27-year-old Rodrigo Diaz was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, while 28-year-old Darius Robinson was sentenced to six years. All three from Washington were convicted on the same charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents show that Rodriguez Diaz, a Washington resident, was the leader of the drug trafficking organization. He obtained a large quantity of methamphetamine from Mexico and paid couriers, such as Darius Robinson, to distribute the methamphetamine throughout the United States.

Rodriguez Diaz obtained and distributed several hundred pounds of methamphetamine from 2021 through 2022.

Court documents established that Luis Leon and Julio Vargas-Rodriguez, who lived and operated in the Fox Valley area, frequently received large quantities of methamphetamine from Rodriguez Diaz. Specifically, they received methamphetamine from a courier approximately one to two times per month and distributed over three pounds of methamphetamine per week.

Finally, court documents demonstrated that Diaz oversaw the organization’s finances and frequently traveled to Appleton to pick up cash that Leon and Vargas-Rodriguez earned from methamphetamine distribution. Drug proceeds were also concealed in bank accounts of a Limited Liability Company (LLC) registered to Leon.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately $300,000 in cash, 125 pounds of methamphetamine, several vehicles, and dozens of firearms.

