After two area house fires, Maryland officials provide advice to prevent electrical blazes

The American Red Cross is helping two Washington County families after accidental electrical fires this past week northeast of Clear Spring and west of Hancock.

No injuries were reported from either fire, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Up to what mph can a SLF cling to car?: A dangerous hitchhiker: How spotted lanternflies get around

What we know about the Clear Spring-area fire

On Tuesday, firefighters responded to 14117 Fairview Road northeast of Clear Spring, near the Pennsylvania state line, for a fire around 2:22 p.m. at a one-story, single-family home, according to a release from the state fire marshal's office.

The fire started in the wall cavity of an addition, caused by the failure of an electrical wire, the release states.

The American Red Cross is helping the occupants of a Fairview-area home after a Jan. 9, 2024, electrical fire, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Clear Spring Fire Chief Kerrington Gray said Friday the fire started in an addition on the right side of the house and spread to the back side of the home.

There was a lot of smoke and water damage, leaving the home uninhabitable, Gray said.

The fire displaced a family of five adults and two children, the fire chief said.

Firefighters at a Jan. 9, 2024, house fire at 14117 Fairview Road northeast of Clear Spring.

The fire marshal's office estimated the damage at $50,000 for the structure and $5,000 for the contents.

A smoke alarm was present, but not activated, the release states.

App tracks Maryland flooding: Flooding photographs can be put to good use with Maryland-backed app

What we know about the Hancock-area house fire

Firefighters responded Thursday to a house fire around 4:15 p.m. at 3206 B Western Pike, west of Hancock, according to the fire marshal's office.

The fire originated in a living room wall and was caused by an electrical malfunction at a receptacle, according to a release from the fire marshal's office.

A house fire west of Hancock on Jan. 11, 2024, was caused by an electrical malfunction at a receptacle, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Two people were displaced by the fire.

A photo from the fire marshal's office shows the house was basically destroyed.

The value of the damage was estimated at $125,000 for the structure and $50,000 for the contents.

HCC's unique budget request: HCC is growing fast — but college officials aren't asking for more money from the county this year

Cautionary advice from fire officials to prevent electrical fires

Both fires were ruled accidental due to unspecified electrical failure, according to Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office.

Both Alkire and Gray offered some general advice to prevent electrical fires.

“We are in the height of winter, and we historically see an uptick in electrical-caused fires," Alkire wrote in an email. "This can be attributed to using alternative heat sources and plugging those heat sources into extension cords."

An electrical fire at 14117 Fairview Road on Jan. 9, 2024, left the house uninhabitable, Clear Spring Fire Chief Kerrington Gray said.

"That may not be the specific cause of these fires. We always encourage folks to plug major appliances, like refrigerators, stoves, washers, and dryers, directly into a wall outlet," Alkire said. Never use an extension cord with a major appliance — it can easily overheat and start a fire. Always plug small appliances directly into a wall outlet. Unplug small appliances when you are not using them.”

Gray also cautioned about doing home improvement projects on your own without checking with a professional electrician. Residents may not be aware of wires and other electrical works behind a wall.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Two Western Maryland house fires caused by electrical issues