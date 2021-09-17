Two area residents die after collision in stolen vehicle pursuit

Sep. 17—Two Linda residents involved in a collision with a suspected stolen vehicle evading law enforcement and towing a stolen trailer on Wednesday later died at the hospital, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.

The individuals killed in the collision were Deanna Francine Hernandez, 36, and Cary Theresa Ojeda, 55, both of Linda, according to CHP. Hernandez was the driver of a silver 2015 Dodge Durango and Ojeda was the passenger.

The two were mother and daughter, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

The Dodge Durango was struck head on by a white 2016 Ford F-250 towing a trailer. The driver, Chase P. Hammonds, 25, of Yuba City, had been engaging in a pursuit with law enforcement prior to colliding with Hernandez's vehicle.

At around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, CHP received a call from the YCSO that its deputies were pursuing a stolen Ford pickup pulling a stolen trailer. YCSO asked CHP to take over the pursuit. At approximately 2:15 p.m., sheriff's dispatch reported the Ford was traveling the wrong way on Highway 65 near the Highway 70 split and became involved in a traffic collision. Hammonds fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later, according to CHP.

Hammonds had been driving northbound on Highway 70 in southbound lane No. 2 when he collided into the Dodge that was driving southbound on Highway 70 in the No. 2 lane. During the collision, the Ford's trailer collided with a green 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Charles R. McFarland, 45, of Olivehurst. McFarland was uninjured. The Dodge rolled over during the collision causing Hernandez and Ojeda to be trapped and suffer major injuries. They were transported by ambulance to Adventist Health/Rideout but died at the hospital despite life-saving measures being done.

Southbound Highway 70 was shut down for approximately six hours for CHP officers to complete their investigation. All lanes reopened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Hammonds was taken into custody by YCSO and transported to Adventist Health/Rideout for medical clearance. Hammonds suffered a fractured leg in the collision.

Story continues

Hammonds was expected to be released from the hospital on Thursday and booked into Yuba County Jail on charges of auto theft, felony evading, crossing a divided highway, felony hit-and-run, and two counts of murder. In addition, he will be booked on multiple violations of probation warrants for prior stolen vehicle cases, according to YCSO.

As of late Thursday, he had not been booked into Yuba County Jail.

The YCSO sergeant who found the truck and tried to initiate the traffic stop has been put on administrative leave, per department protocol. The sergeant is a 21-year veteran of law enforcement who has been with the YCSO for two years, according to a department news release.

"The Yuba County Sheriff's Office Professional Standards Unit is investigating the pursuit to determine compliance with department policy," the YCSO release read.