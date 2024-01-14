Two areas along the Turner Turnpike shut down due to wrecks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two wrecks on the Turner Turnpike force road closures.
The Turner Turnpike Westbound is closed at mile marker 166 due to a multi-vehicle collision.
Turner Turnpike east bound is currently shut down for a multi-semi/vehicle collision at mile marker 202. Tolls have been suspended at Bristow at this time.
