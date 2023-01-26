Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin

Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said.

The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement.

The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January after the teens had been reported missing on 7 January after leaving Powerhouse Youth Facility Inc – a group home for troubled teenagers not far from where their bodies were located.

The state of the remains indicated that they had been in the water for a longer period of time, WAFB reported.

Mesa police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. It remains unclear if foul play is a factor.

Powerhouse Youth Facility Inc lawyer Brad Miller told AZFamily that Kamryn and Sitlalli had left group homes previously and were heard discussing leaving Powerhouse on 6 January.

He added that members of staff attempted to convince them to stay but they left the following day, at which point they were reported missing.

More follows...