Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.



Demarcus George, 27, entered his guilty plea last Wednesday during a federal court hearing in Little Rock. Mario Waters, 33, pleaded guilty the week prior. The two admitted they had sexual contact with the little girl and were involved in sex-trafficking her, prosecutors said.

The guilty pleas effectively cancel George and Waters’ upcoming jury trial, which was scheduled to begin Nov. 15. It also spares the child from having to testify.



Authorities narrowed in on George and Waters after the girl was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in February 2018 suffering from symptoms that doctors later determined were caused by the STIs, the New York Post reported.



The child was interviewed by an FBI forensic interviewer and disclosed that a man, later determined to be George, had raped her. The child also disclosed that another man, later determined to be Waters, had also raped her. The child told interviewers that the rape occurred in a hotel room with a curtain in the middle of the room, and she described a picture hanging on the wall in the hotel room.



Investigators were able to locate a hotel in Little Rock that matched the description provided by the minor, including the picture on the wall and the curtain in the room. Financial records from the hotel showed that the minor’s mother had rented a room at the hotel in March 2018 and paid with a credit card. The child has since been removed from the mother’s custody.



Blood and urine samples from the two men showed they had both tested positive for the STIs that little girl had contracted. Both George and Waters admitted in court that they had sexual contact with the minor and were involved in trafficking her with others.



"The unspeakable crimes committed against this child remind us how vitally important it is to have law enforcement officers willing to investigate and put a stop to these horrific actions," acting US Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said in a statement.