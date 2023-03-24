Two Arlington homicide suspects held on first-degree murder charges, bail set at $2 million each

Two men, suspected of being involved in an Arlington homicide in February, appeared in court on Wednesday and were held on first-degree murder charges. Bail was set at $2 million for each person, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 7, Snohomish deputies went to the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast around 8:20 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

According to deputies, shortly after 8 a.m., two men showed up at a motorhome where a 33-year-old man and his wife were living and broke in. There was a verbal argument between two men and the man who lived there. The man was shot multiple times before the two men fled in a silver passenger car. On Feb. 11, the 33-year-old man died from his injuries.

Patrol deputies and Major Crime Unit detectives worked together to identify the car the men fled in.

Deputies said through an extensive investigation including video evidence, physical evidence, and cellular data analysis, detectives identified both men involved in the shooting.

The first, a 37-year-old Everett man was taken into custody on Feb. 9 for three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and manufacturing and delivering drugs. He was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. On March 22 detectives referred additional charges for first-degree murder and a fourth count of unlawful possession of a firearm while he was in custody.

The second, a 28-year-old Lynnwood man, was arrested on Feb. 24 for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and obstructing a law enforcement officer. During the arrest, the man tried to run from deputies, rammed a patrol vehicle, and carried a gun in his waistband. The man was arrested and taken to the Snohomish County Jail. On March 22 detectives referred an additional charge for first-degree murder while he was in custody.

On March 22, a Snohomish County Superior Court judge held both men on first-degree murder and set their bail at $2 million each.

Deputies said that this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit tip line at 425-388-3845.