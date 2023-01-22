Two ‘armed and dangerous’ Ghost Face Gangsters still on the run after gang bust

As of Friday morning, the FBI is still looking for two Georgia men connected to a southeast Georgia street gang called the Ghost Face Gangsters.

The FBI told Channel 2 Action News that they have arrested six of the eight wanted members tied to this gang.

The two remaining suspects who have yet to be arrested are David Young and Michael Provenzano, the FBI said.

Two of the suspects, Christopher Thompson and Ashley Deen were arrested in McIntosh County by authorities after they allegedly committed an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the FBI, the other six suspects have been arrested in different counties across southeast Georgia.

Jimmy Reynolds and Samantha Russell were captured in recent days by authorities, while two other suspects, Tonya Cox and Juan Everette, turned themselves in to agents on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The FBI says it worked with McIntosh and Glynn County on these arrests.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]