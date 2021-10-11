Two armed robberies in Santa Fe on Saturday night

Oct. 11—Police are investigating two armed robberies that took place Saturday night at two fast-food operations.

No one was hurt in either holdup, said Capt. Aaron Ortiz of the Santa Fe Police Department by phone Sunday.

In the first crime, a man entered Subway in the 1900 block of St. Michael's Drive around 8 p.m. and brandished "a handgun, demanded cash," Ortiz said.

The man was described as thin and wearing a gray beanie and jeans.

It's unclear if the man, who left with an undisclosed amount of cash, fled on foot or in a vehicle, Ortiz said.

In the second crime, a man entered the Wendy's restaurant in the Speedway gas station facility in the 2700 block of Sawmill Road, showed a handgun and demanded cash.

Ortiz said police are not sure if the same person was involved in both crimes. In the second incident, the suspect was described as wearing tan pants and a black hoodie. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left in a gray Ford pickup. Police do not have a license plate number for that vehicle, Ortiz said.

Police will review surveillance video from both crime scenes, Ortiz said.

In both cases, the employees did the right thing in handing over cash, he said.

The news comes as FBI reports of an uptick in bank robberies in the state — 30 so far in 2021, and three in the first five days of October — point to an increase driven by drug addiction.

Ortiz said his department has no "intel suggesting there will be an uptick in armed robberies in Santa Fe. It happens every now and then."

He asked that anyone with information on either or both of the robberies call the police department's dispatch line at 505-428-3710 and ask to speak with a detective.