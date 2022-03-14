HOLLAND TWP. — Deputies say they found thousands of dollars in stolen property and arrested two men believed to be responsible for a least a dozen thefts.

Robert Nattress, 53, of Wyoming and Austin Lee Gates, 27, of West Olive were arraigned Monday, March 14, on one charge each possession of burglary tools and attempted larceny.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to a business on 128th Avenue between Quincy and Ransom streets in Holland Township around 10:20 p.m. Thursday when a 911 caller reported it was being burgled.

When they got there, they arrested one of the suspects. A second suspect ran off, but deputies tracked his prints in the snow and, with help from a police dog, found him about 45 minutes later about a mile away in the area of New Holland Street and US-31.

On Friday, deputies conducted searches in the case and found all sorts of stolen property like power tools, lawn equipment and even a Sea-Doo. They’re working on an inventory of everything they found, but investigators say all together, it’s worth thousands of dollars.

Nattress was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Gates was released after posting bond.

Police said they think the two are responsible for at least a dozen thefts over the past several months, including breaking into storage units and stealing from construction sites, and stealing catalytic converters. The sheriff's office said additional criminal charges are likely.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Two arraigned on burglary charges as police investigate string of thefts