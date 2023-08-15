Two arraigned in Lakeland Corrections contraband case

BRANCH COUNTY — Two people were arraigned on charges after allegedly trying to get drugs and cellphones into the Lakeland Corrections Facility Sunday morning.

Edison Terry, 59, of Detroit, will face life in prison on charges of trying to introduce methamphetamine and cellphones into the prison.

Adoreray Bruce, 28, of Detroit, faces up to 20 years in prison on the same charges.

Michigan State Police

Both were arraigned late Monday in Branch County District Court. Bond for Terry was set at $50,000. The bond for Bruce is $15,000. Both are scheduled for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 24. The public defender will represent them.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the investigation began July 12 when a man threw two tape-wrapped tennis balls over the prison fence from Marshall Road at 4:30 a.m.

Officers recovered the balls found filled with methamphetamine and cannabis products.

Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Matt Berry said an investigation determined from calls between Bruce and inmate Janard Hackworth that drugs and cellphones were thrown over the fence on July 3.

Video showed which inmates picked up the contraband.

Berry obtained a warrant to track Bruce’s cellphone beginning Aug. 8. Further prison call interceptions indicated another fence throw would take place last weekend.

Berry received notification Bruce was traveling west on I-94 toward Coldwater.

Michigan State Police and the Southwest Enforcement Team set up along Marshall Road.

Corrections officers and troopers waited when Terry entered the woods next to the prison fence and detained him.

Three packages found nearby by K-9 Trooper Jereme Miller contained two smartphones, 96 grams of cannabis product, 10 grams of heroin, and 30 grams of meth. All were wrapped in plastic and covered in artificial grass.

Police reports stated Terry told officers Bruce contacted him about a $500 job to throw the packages over the prison fence.

The prosecutor said Bruce had no record, but Terry showed nine felony convictions going back to 1996, mostly property theft.

Additional charges are expected against others in the investigation.

Hackworth is serving a life sentence for armed robbery and felony murder.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Two arraigned in Lakeland Corrections contraband case