CENTREVILLE — Two people have been charged following a Michigan State Police raid in Colon.

Nathaniel Parsons, 43, and Jaclyn Gsell, 44, were arrested, arraigned, and released on bond Friday following the execution of a search warrant at 730 East State St.

According to Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Matt Berry, troopers, assisted by the MSP Emergency Support Team and the Southwest Enforcement Team, seized firearms, narcotics, and stolen jewelry during the search.

The investigation began when Trooper Nasser Nagi investigated items taken from Branch County.

The St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office charged Gsell and Parson with possessing stolen items worth less than $200, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Gsell was also charged with possession of meth, enhanced to a 20-year felony, because of a 2018 conviction for the use of the controlled substance.

Prosecutors charged Parson with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, both five-year offenses. He also will face the charge of use of a firearm in a felony, a two-year minimum mandatory crime.

Parson and Gsell posted a $10,000, 10% bond for release.

Both are scheduled back in 3-B District Court in Centreville on Feb. 5.

Berry said the investigation is ongoing.

-- Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Two arraigned after MSP seizes drugs, jewelry, and gun Friday