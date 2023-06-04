Two arraigned in stolen car case

Jun. 4—CATLETTSBURG — Two men accused of stealing a car and running from the law were arraigned Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Judge George Davis arraigned Justin Coon, 22, and Liam Lyons, 20, on an indictment relating to a May 15 chase in Ashland.

Davis ordered Coon's $75,000 bond to remain the same. Lyons, a passenger in the car, is allowed to make bail on an unsecured bond if he can get living arrangements straightened out with pretrial services, Davis said.

Davis set a pretrial hearing for June 23. Public defender Whitney Davis said her office will need to see if there's a conflict of interest in the case.

A third suspect in the case is a juvenile, so their court proceedings are closed to the public.

Coon was spotted May 15 driving a stolen mini-van in Ashland by a Boyd County deputy, according to police. After a brief pursuit, Coon and the juvenile bailed out of the car and ran away, records show.

Lyons stayed in the vehicle and was taken into custody, records show. Deputies and city police caught up to Coon and took him in before tracking down the minor to an apartment in Ashland, records show.