Two arrested after 19-year-old is struck and killed on U.S. 11 near Martinsburg, W.Va.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Two Martinsburg residents are facing felony charges after a 19-year-old man died after being struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 11 south of Martinsburg on Sunday night, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon.

Shawn Hines, 36, and Trinity Shumaker, 21, were taken to the Eastern Regional Jail to await arraignment on two felony charges each in connection with the incident, which occurred about 7:21 p.m., Harmon said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The charges against Hines and Shumaker are hit and run involving death and conspiracy, Harmon said in the release.

Authorities responded to the 2500 block of U.S. 11, also known as Winchester Avenue, for a report of an individual struck by a vehicle. The scene is near Taurus Drive between Martinsburg and the community of Pikeside.

When emergency crews arrived, they found an individual in the northbound lane with extensive injuries. No vehicle was at the scene, Harmon said.

The victim, whom Harmon did not identify in the release, was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va., where he died about four hours later.

A suspect vehicle, a white 1996 Ford Ranger, was found in the 4300 block of Winchester Avenue about three and a half hours later, Harmon said. That location is near Technology Drive, south of Pikeside.

Hines and Shumaker were arrested where the truck was found and the vehicle was seized, Harmon said.

U.S. 11 where the man was struck was closed for more than two hours while investigators worked at the scene. A sheriff's office cruiser, which had its emergency lights on at the closed area, was struck by a vehicle in a minor crash, Harmon said.

Harmon said his office is continuing to investigate the fatality and added that anyone with information about the incident can contact the sheriff's office at 304-267-7000.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Two Martinsburg residents arrested in fatal hit-and-run incident