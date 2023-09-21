Two arrested, 2.5 pounds of meth seized in and near Darwin, Minnesota

Sep. 21—DARWIN

— Authorities say 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine was seized and two men were arrested after executution of two search warrants in and near Darwin.

According to a news release from Sgt. Ross Ardoff, commander of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, agents executed two search warrants Wednesday, Sept. 20, in an investigation related to drug trafficking within the eastern portion of the Task Force's service area in Meeker County.

According to Ardoff, the search warrants were for an address in the city of Darwin and a rural Darwin residence.

During the investigation, a 64-year-old Darwin man was arrested for first-degree drug charges. According to the news release, the male has an additional first-degree controlled substance charge stemming from a separate incident in March of 2023 within Meeker County.

A 54-year-old man from Litchfield was also arrested on several outstanding warrants, including first-degree controlled substance cases out of Le Sueur and Meeker counties.

The Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Meeker County Sheriff's Office in this investigation, which is still ongoing and active at this time, according to Ardoff.