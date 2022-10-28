Two arrested with 3 pounds of meth

Oct. 28—Another three pounds of methamphetamine is off the streets following an arrest by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests came after Sheriff's K-9 Officer Brian France stopped a vehicle for running a red light near I-75 and West Cumberland Gap Parkway last Saturday.

While talking to the two occupants in the vehicle, France noted they exhibited suspicious behavior, which prompted him to deploy K-9 Maverick. The highly trained dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

That initiated a search, during which time approximately three pounds of crystal meth and two firearms were discovered.

The two occupants of the car, 43-year-old Kenneth E. Broyles of Mosheim, Tennessee, and Ernest W. Triplett Jr., 48, of Rogersville, Tennessee, were taken into custody and charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Broyles was also charged with several traffic charges.

Assisting in the investigation were Laurel Sheriff's Interdiction Unit Justin Taylor, London Police Officer Joey Robinson and Laurel Constable Robert Smith.