Two arrested in 5-day kidnapping, sexual battery case in Springfield; suspect found in closet

SPRINGFIELD — Police arrested two people in a sexual battery and false imprisonment case on Wednesday.

According to SPD officials, Jamar Gerald Hakeem Toler, 26, was charged with sexual battery, aggravated battery, domestic violence, battery by strangulation and false imprisonment. Robin McNulty, 31, was charged with accessory after the fact and two counts of child neglect.

The victim told officers she had been held against her will for five days at a residence in the 500 block of Everitt Avenue. She said she had been beaten, burned and sexually battered. While interviewing the victim, officers observed injuries that seemed to corroborate her story, reports show.

A search warrant was conducted at the residence, where Toler was found hiding in a closet. Additional charges are expected, SPD officials reported.

Anyone who might have additional information in the case is asked to contact Investigator Aaron Wilson at 850-558-5301 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

