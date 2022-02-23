FRANKFORT— Two people are in custody after allegedly attempting an armed robbery around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Frankfort.

Brandon Stogel, 34, was arrested and charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, burglary and weapons under disability. Caitlin Ratliff, 33, was also arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and burglary, according to a news release from the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

The Ross County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Tuesday about a burglary in progress with both suspects still on the scene. Deputies arrived and spoke to a witness who said he knew the owner of the house. The witness advised that he had driven by the house and observed a vehicle in the driveway that should not be there.

The witness found a male and a female that appeared to be burglarizing the residence. The witness confronted the suspects, causing the male suspect to produce a firearm and order the witness to the ground, according to the news release. The witness said he heard gunshots while he was on the ground.

Witnesses told the deputy that the suspects then fled on foot into a wooded area. Deputies did not apprehend the suspects after an initial search of the scene.

Witnesses later reported a vehicle stop on the side of the road and two subjects enter from the wooded area. Deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a felony stop on the vehicle on County Road 550 and detained several individuals.

Two subjects in the vehicle matched the description of the suspects from the scene and were subsequently arrested and charged. Stolen items from the residence were also recovered in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Two arrested for aggravated robbery in Frankfort