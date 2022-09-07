Two arrested after alleged armed robbery in Garfield

Sep. 6—Two Pullman residents were taken into custody after an alleged armed robbery in Garfield over what a Whitman County Sheriff's Office news release describes as a financial dispute about narcotics.

Gavriel Hernandez, 35, and Roy Valdez, 37, were booked into the Whitman County Jail on allegations of first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The two are scheduled to appear in Whitman County Superior Court today.

Hernandez and Valdez were apprehended over the weekend after Whitman County deputies responded to a Garfield home where they were told a resident had been robbed at gunpoint, according to the news release.

Witnesses told the deputies that tools and other valuables were taken while a handgun was pointed at someone, according to the news release.

Later, Hernandez and Valdez were stopped entering Pullman and arrested without incident with help from the Pullman Police Department, according to the news release.

Several hundred dollars of reportedly stolen tools and a .357 caliber handgun were recovered from the vehicle they were in by law enforcement after a search warrant was obtained, according to the news release.