Two arrested after alleged attempted robbery, kidnapping

Feb. 10—An attempted drug deal resulted in the arrest of two Terre Haute men on multiple charges, Indiana State Police said Friday.

Booked into Vigo County Jail were:

Alzeez Hamzat, 21, preliminary charges of felony kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, felony armed robbery, felony criminal confinement and felony maintaining a common nuisance, misdemeanor possession of hashish, misdemeanor controlled substance possession.

Adedejj Hamzat, 18, preliminary charges of felony maintaining a common nuisance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, misdemeanor controlled substance possession.

State police said about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman in the 200 block of Farrington Street in Terre Haute entered a vehicle from the passenger side to purchase marijuana from two men. One of the men shut her door and displayed a handgun.

The woman was told the price of the marijuana had increased and when she refused to pay the new amount, the driver began to drive away with the woman still in the vehicle, police said. The woman escaped from the moving vehicle and the two men fled.

A search, with warrant, on Thursday led to the discovery of drugs, firearms and evidence used in an armed robbery, police said.

Alzeez Hamzat and Adedejj Hamzat were taken into custody without incident at the time the search.

An investigation by Indiana State Police and Indiana State University police continues.