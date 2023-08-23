Two arrested in alleged drive-by shooting

Aug. 23—OTHELLO — A Warden man and an Othello woman were booked into the Franklin County Jail following a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of East Cedar Street in Othello on Aug. 18.

Joel Gonzalez, 21, and Cristina Perez, 35, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, according to a post from the Othello Police Department.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 18, the post said.

"Patrol officers learned a vehicle was involved in the shooting and the incident was likely gang related," the post said. "Detectives and patrol officers were able to identify all the occupants of the vehicle including the alleged driver and the alleged shooter."

The investigation indicated the vehicle might have fled the scene towards Moses Lake or Warden; OPD officers worked with the Warden Police Department and the Moses Lake Police Department to find it, the post said.

"Within five hours, the alleged driver and the alleged shooter were taken into custody by MLPD after they located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop," the post said. "Both suspects were transferred to the Othello PD."

People who may have information on the case can contact the OPD at 509-488-3314, and can remain anonymous, the post said.