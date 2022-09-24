An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

Two suspects believed to be in possession of stolen lotto tickets were arrested in Ottawa County on Saturday.

Several thefts of lotto tickets in Ottawa County and Muskegon County have happened in recent days.

The Grand Haven Police Department stopped a vehicle which had lottery tickets visible all over the car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's report.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver admitted to cashing in stolen lotto tickets and advised the tickets in the car were stolen.

More than $2,000 cash was seized from the suspects and the vehicle.

Two suspects were arrested and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. A third suspect, a juvenile was turned over to his guardian.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, or Silent Observer at (877) 88 Silent or (877)887-4536.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Two arrested in alleged lotto ticket theft in Ottawa County