Two arrested in alleged Sacramento drug ring, found with 80 pounds of meth, sheriff says

Two men were arrested last month in connection with a large methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine ring, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said this week.

SWAT teams with the Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Police Department executed search warrants Feb. 16 at three residences linked to Robert Sarabia, 34, and Jesus Salas, 28, after sheriff’s gang detectives determined the two — both described by authorities as validated gang members — were “involved in the mass distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine,” the Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.

The searches turned up approximately 80 pounds of meth, 5 pounds of cocaine, 100 pills suspected to contain fentanyl, three handguns, $12,000 in cash and $6,000 in counterfeit currency, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sarabia and Salas were both arrested Feb. 16 and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on numerous drug and firearms possession charges.

Sarabia was released after posting a $200,000 bond, the Sheriff’s Office said. Salas remains in jail and is ineligible for bail, online jail booking records show.

Both are scheduled for an initial appearance April 12 in Sacramento Superior Court.