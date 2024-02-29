Two arrested for alleged Walmart card skimming, officials say

Feb. 28—Two weeks after locating a credit card skimming device at the Walmart in Linda, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office reportedly arrested two men on Wednesday morning who were suspected to be involved in the incident and possibly others in the area.

On Feb. 14, a store employee contacted the Sheriff's Office after reportedly finding a skimming device attached to a self-checkout stand.

Deputies reviewed Walmart surveillance to discover two suspects entering the store on Feb. 11, and installing the device through the self-checkout line. Investigators also found a suspect's vehicle and license plate number, officials said.

On Feb. 22, deputies found the suspected vehicle at a Dollar General in Olivehurst, where they discovered that a second skimming device had been installed. Officials said this strongly suggested a connection to the Walmart incident.

Detectives continued their work in identifying and locating the suspects over the following days. A search warrant was executed with help from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday morning at the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive in Sacramento, where the suspects were located.

Robert Wisek, 39, and Alexandru Capatina, 28, were booked into Yuba County Jail on suspicion of burglary. The investigation is still on-going. Officials encourage anyone who believes they are a victim of stolen credit card information or identity theft to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 530-749-7777.