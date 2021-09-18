Two arrested after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop near Emerado

Sep. 17—Two people were charged after attempting to flee a traffic stop near Emerado.

According to a release from North Dakota Highway Patrol, a NDHP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on U.S. Highway 2 outside Emerado at about 8:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

The driver, identified as Devin Wynne, attempted to drive away from the scene during the traffic stop, the release states.

Wynne and his passenger, identified as Cheyenne Seminole, who "resisted arrest," according to the release, were eventually taken into custody by the trooper.

Wynne was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. Seminole was charged with driving under suspension, fleeing a peace officer, resisting arrest, false information to a police officer, assault on a peace officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Seminole also had active warrants for escape, according to NDHP.

No further information regarding the incident was released, and no charges had yet been formally filed in court as of Friday morning.