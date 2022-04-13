Two arrested for allegedly stealing $1,000 in property from Grimes shop

Apr. 13—While on patrol, a Colusa County Sheriff's Office deputy was notified by a farmer that there was a suspicious vehicle in the area north of Faxon Road and State Route 45 just south of Grimes on March 30.

"While in route to investigate, the reporting party called back and advised the vehicle stopped at a shop in the area of State Route 45 just south of Morris Road in Grimes," read a release issued by the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. "The reporting party advised the driver of the vehicle had walked in and out of the shop and placed items in the backseat of his vehicle. The initial deputy responding contacted the vehicle and detained the two subjects on scene."

The sheriff's office notified the victim, who then responded to the scene and identified multiple items missing and out of place in the shop.

According to the release, the missing items were located in the back seat of the suspect's vehicle.

"Over $1000 in stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim," read the release.

The driver of the suspected vehicle, Daniel Adam Seitz, 38, of Yuba City, was arrested for burglary, grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were also filed on the female passenger.

Officials said the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or questions about this incident are asked to call the Colusa County Sheriff's Office at 530-458-0200.