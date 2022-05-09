Two arrested at Alpharetta hotel in drug bust

Two people were arrested at an Alpharetta hotel in a drug bust over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Alpharetta police said they were called out to Extended Stay Hotel about an assault. Police got to the hotel and got a warrant to search James Cotton’s hotel room. The police dog, K9 Raider, did a narcotics sniff deployment and police found 29 grams of Methamphetamine, 21 grams of Cocaine and 11.3 ounces of Marijuana.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cotton was charged with Aggravated Assault, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Another person, Mecca McCloud, was outside of Cotton’s hotel room and also charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Police did not release details surrounding the assault and there were no injuries reported.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: