Two arrested after altercation in downtown Mankato

Jul. 17—MANKATO — Two people were arrested in St. Peter after an altercation in downtown Mankato involving a gun was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police were called to North Second and Mulberry streets and found one victim had been injured and treated at the Mankato hospital.

An investigation found an altercation had occurred between the occupants of two vehicles in downtown Mankato. A search warrant was later executed at a residence in St. Peter.

Arrested were Javarius McRae-Hayes, a 28-year-old male, and Daniesha Garrett, a 26-year-old female, both from St. Peter. They are in jail with charges requested through the Blue Earth County Attorney's office.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, St. Peter Police Department, Nicollet County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota River Valley Tactical Response Team.