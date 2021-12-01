Two arrested on assault charges in separate incidents

Dec. 1—Despite being shot in the leg during a domestic dispute, a London man is in the Laurel County Correctional Center for assaulting a female.

Randy Cambell, 24, of Greenlawn Subdivision in London, is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and three counts of third-degree terroristic threatening and held under $2,500 bond stemming from the incident that took place on Saturday, Nov. 27.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Cambell was taken into custody at a local hospital after deputies investigated a domestic incident off Greenlawn Subdivision around 8 p.m. A female said Cambell hit her in the head several times with his fists, then held a knife against her throat and threatened her. That prompted a juvenile male at the residence to shoot a .22 rifle at Cambell, hitting him in the leg. Cambell fled the scene following the shooting, but not before he threatened bodily harm to the two.

Cambell was arrested around 11:48 p.m. and taken to jail. Detective Robert Reed, Detective Allen Turner, Deputy Dustin Saylor, Deputy Dylan Messer and Deputy Travis Napier assisted in the investigation. Also at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Social Services officials.

Another person was also arrested on assault charges in a separate incident that occurred early Sunday morning off American Greeting Card Road.

In that incident, 42-year-old Brandi Davis of Corbin was found in a church parking lot around 4:30 a.m. The church was located in front of a residence in which Davis had reportedly gone and was refused entry. The press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office states that Davis had assaulted the homeowner when she was not allowed to enter the home.

When Sheriff's officials located Davis, she was belligerent and creating a scene. She was also found in possession of a hypodermic needle. Davis was charged with fourth-degree assault, public intoxication controlled substance, third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Assisting in the investigation and arrest were Deputy Bo Harris and Deputy Tommy Houston.