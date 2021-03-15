Two arrested in assault of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ursula Perano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two men were arrested and charged on Monday for allegedly using bear spray on U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Sicknick died from injuries he sustained while responding to the attack by pro-Trump rioters. Authorities have not determined whether the spray assault was the cause of Sicknick's death.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The suspects arrested include Julian Elie Khater, 32, and George Pierre Tanios, 39.

  • The two individuals racked up nine charges total, including assaulting a second USCP officer and a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer.

The big picture: Sicknick lied in honor at the Capitol last month and has remained a focus of investigations into what went wrong during the insurrection.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at Sicknick's funeral: "Our promise to Brian’s family is that we will never forget his sacrifice. We must be vigilant as what President Lincoln referred to as the harsh ‘artillery of time.’ "

  • "We will never forget. With your permission, may we be worthy to carry Brian in our hearts. We will never forget."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

    U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer's death. George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday.

  • Ivanka Trump Golfs in a White Tee, Cropped Khakis & Golf Shoes With Jared Kushner & Their Sons

    The group all opted for matching attire.

  • Florida man arrested on criminal charges tied to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

    In court documents, the FBI stated that Adams violently entered a door in the Capitol Rotunda, screaming and brandishing a flagpole.

  • Man charged in murder of 75-year-old has history of anti-Asian violence, CA cops say

    “I’m at a loss for words.”

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • A Pro-Trump scam PAC returns with a vengeance

    The 45th president may be gone, but the groups making money off of him are not.

  • Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he is at strict prison camp outside Moscow

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being held in a prison camp in Russia's Vladimir region northeast of Moscow known for its strict control of inmates, a message posted on the opposition politician's Instagram account confirmed on Monday. Navalny's precise location had been unknown after his legal team said last week that he had been moved from the nearby Kolchugino jail and that they had not been told where he was being taken.

  • US charges CEO of company selling encrypted devices to drug traffickers

    The US Department of Justice has charged two individuals associated with encrypted phone software maker Sky Global, including the company's CEO, for allegedly facilitating global drug trafficking organizations.

  • The record for oldest Oscar nominee is now a three-way tie

    At 89, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' costume designer Ann Roth ties the record for oldest Oscar nominee with her fifth nomination.

  • Miami police arrest 100 people at weekend spring break gatherings

    Miami Beach mayor says ‘too many people [are] coming here to let loose’ as state reports increase in coronavirus cases Beachgoers flock to South Beach during spring break in Miami, Florida Saturday. Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/Rex/Shutterstock Police in Miami Beach used pepper spray and arrested 100 people as large spring break crowds gathered despite the pandemic. Revellers, many reportedly unmasked, became “unruly” after a teenager refused to move when police tried to clear crowds from a roadway on Friday night, according to an arrest affidavit. Police then used pepper spray. They said several people were detained while two officers were injured and taken to hospital. The following night, on Saturday, police said 30 arrests were made. A total of 100 people were arrested over the weekend, reported CNN. The popular spring break destination has seen packed beaches, sparking fears of coronavirus outbreaks. Florida does not permit local jurisdictions to fine people for not wearing masks. The mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, told CNN they were “seeing too much spring break activity”, adding: “We’ve got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose.”The Florida department of health reported 5,134 new cases on Friday, up from 4,444 on Monday. On Sunday there were 38,222 new cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins data, and 572 new deaths. This compares to record highs recorded in January of 300,416 and 4,470. In total, to date there have been more than 29m cases and more than 534,000 people have died. While total new infections in the US are on a downward trajectory and vaccinations are rising, case numbers have stopped falling precipitously. On Sunday America’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned: “We’re not out of the woods yet.” Pointing to what happened last spring and summer and the situation now, he told Fox News: “If you look at those numbers, that plateau [of case numbers] bothers me and other public health officials. When you plateau at a high level, there’s enough viral activity in the community that when you pull back on things like masking and not pay attention to avoiding congregate settings, it is very risky to get another surge.”Fauci criticised the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, for his decision to completely reopen businesses and remove a state mask mandate last week as “risky and potentially dangerous”. The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, pleaded with residents to ignore the mandate by continuing to wear masks. “Each day, I am unfortunately reporting individuals who are passing away because of Covid-19,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Today, we are reporting 13 deaths. It is important for us to receive our Covid vaccines and continue to mask up. I strongly urge Houstonians to do so.” Vaccinations are picking up. On Friday, the US hit 100m doses and about 35m people had been fully vaccinated – or about 13.5% of the adult population – according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.Joe Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days of office – a target he could be on track to meet by the end of this week.

  • The CDC Says You Can Start Doing These Activities If You Are Fully Vaccinated

    The CDC recently updated theirrecommendations for what is considered safeand acceptable once you are vaccinated.Once you are fully vaccinated, youcan gather indoors with other fullyvaccinated people without masks.You can gather indoors withunvaccinated people from oneother household without masks.But only if no members of thathousehold are at increased riskfor severe illness from COVID-19.If you have been exposed to someone withCOVID-19, you don’t need to get tested orquarantine unless you have symptoms.You should still wear a mask and socialdistance in public, with unvaccinatedpeople, or around people at increased risk.Keep in mind that the vaccine can taketwo weeks to reach maximum effectiveness

  • Texas GOP launches avalanche of bills to curtail voting

    Lawmakers are seeking to limit early voting and tighten ID requirements, among other restrictive measures.

  • Kyle Juszczyk reportedly adds another $27M to his remarkable tally as an NFL fullback

    Fullback is a dying position. Unless you're Kyle Juszczyk.

  • Jared Kushner praises Biden's Iran strategy

    Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration for its Iran strategy, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Biden's refusal to remove sanctions before Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal is a "smart diplomatic move."Why it matters: Kushner led Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018, and many Republicans have called on President Biden not to return to the agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell Axios' Barak Ravid.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."What they're saying: "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote."The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added."When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused."The big picture: In addition to praising the Biden administration's stance on Iran, Kushner also applauded the new president's foreign policy prioritization of China, and called for Biden to continue expanding the Trump administration's Abraham Accords between Israel and other Arab countries. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Judge in George Floyd arrest trial weighs if $27 million settlement taints jury

    The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges for the deadly arrest of George Floyd, said on Monday that the timing of the city's announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family was "unfortunate." Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County District Court also said he would soon recall the seven jurors already seated so far to ask them if they had seen news of the settlement, which was announced on Friday, and whether it would affect their impartiality. "I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much," the judge said before resuming jury selection on Monday morning.

  • Glenn Close bags Oscar and Razzie nods for her Hillbilly Elegy performance

    The Hillbilly Elegy star joins Amy Irving and James Coco in an elite group of dual Oscar-Razzie nominees for the same performance.

  • He tried to burn Raleigh police car as protest became a riot. Now he’s going to prison.

    “I got caught up in all the chaos that happened,” Jabari Davis told a judge. He’ll spend 2.5 years behind bars.

  • 2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago's South Side

    Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others in what authorities say may have been a gang-related shooting. Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times. Red and black balloons and a shoe were on the ground outside the business shortly after the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported.

  • Investigation Launched After Doctors Seen on Instagram Playing 'Price Is Right'-Inspired Game During Operation

    In a statement to Complex, a rep for Spectrum Health system in Michigan confirmed that an investigation was underway into the bizarre incident.

  • US prison guards refusing vaccine despite COVID-19 outbreaks

    In Rhode Island, prison staff have refused the vaccine at higher rates than the incarcerated, according to medical director Dr. Justin Berk. As states have begun COVID-19 inoculations at prisons across the country, corrections employees are refusing vaccines at alarming rates, causing some public health experts to worry about the prospect of controlling the pandemic both inside and outside. Prison staff helped accelerate outbreaks by refusing to wear masks, downplaying people’s symptoms, and haphazardly enforcing social distancing and hygiene protocols in confined, poorly ventilated spaces ripe for viral spread.