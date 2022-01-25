Two arrested in assault that left Fresno grocery store employee with brain bleeding

Police have arrested two people in connected with an assault that left a Fresno grocery store employee with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Koby Foster, 22, was arrested on Monday by the Fresno Police Department’s Street Violence Bureau Tactical Team.

A woman was also arrested, though police are not releasing her name.

The employee is out of the hospital and at home recovering, police told The Bee in an update on Tuesday.

The assault took place Jan. 7 at the Save Mart Supermarket at West and Ashlan avenues, where police say Foster and the woman attempted to leave without paying for a cart full of groceries.

The employee was collecting shopping carts in the parking lot and tried to intervene and stop the theft.

Foster is suspected of grabbing the employee by the neck and head and throwing him to the ground.

Foster, police said Tuesday, also taunted the employee — and others working at the store — as he punched the victim repeatedly, causing him to fall backward.

The woman took items out of a shopping cart while this was happening and then left with Foster, police said.

The employee lost consciousness during the assault. His skull was fractured and he had internal brain bleeding. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The supsects were interviewed by police following the arrests and then booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Those with information about the case are urge to contact Fresno Police Department detective N. Carr at 559-621-2081. Callers can anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.