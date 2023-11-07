Two arrested after assault at party in McFarland

Nov. 6—McFarland police arrested two men Monday on suspicion of being involved in an assault at a party Saturday that put the victim in the hospital.

The McFarland Police Department said in a news release that two residents of the city — Oscar Duran, 23, and Bryan Hernandez, 25 — were taken into custody after a searched warrant was served in the 500 block of West Sherwood Avenue.

According to the release, a 24-year-old was assaulted shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the driveway of the residence where the party took place.

It said he was punched repeatedly and hit with an unknown object, and that the suspects threatened to kill him while pointing firearms at him. One of the assailants tried to pull a gold chain necklace from his neck during the attack, the release added.

The warrant was served, it noted, after the suspects fled in a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan. It was unclear how many assailants were involved in the attack.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the agency at 661-792-2121, referencing case number 23-01224, or call the department's anonymous tip line at 661-428-1264.