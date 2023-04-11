Two arrested in assault, robbery investigation

Apr. 10—Two people were arrested Monday after police accused them of stealing from a southwest Bakersfield pet store and assaulting a 79-year-old woman.

Bakersfield Police Department officers were called to PetSmart, 4100 Ming Ave., at 10:40 a.m. after getting a report of grand theft, a news release said.

Police found the victim in the parking lot, the release said, adding that a witness described the suspects and their vehicle. That led them to arrest Taylor Castell, 27, and Bradley Wilkerson, 44.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.