Two arrested in attempted murder of Galt officer

Oct. 26—GALT — A Galt woman and Stockton man are in custody after one of them fired several shots at a Galt Police officer over the weekend.

According to the Galt Police Department, the officer, who has not been identified, was patrolling in the area of Crystal Way at about 3:04 a.m. Saturday, and stopped at the northeast dead end.

From there, the officer could see across the farmland to Boessow Road to the east, where a vehicle had stopped, police said.

The officer was able to identify the vehicle from a previous DUI in which its male occupant had been arrested by Galt police officers and subsequently released, police said.

He then heard multiple gunshot rounds fired towards his direction and heard the bullets penetrate the ground near his immediate area. Additional units were requested for assistance, and the vehicle fled eastbound on Boessow Road, police said.

Officers pursued the vehicle to Cherokee Lane, where the two occupants were arrested without incident. A search of the vehicle found evidence related to the shooting inside, and additional evidence was found at the Boessow Road location where the shooting occurred, police said.

The officer was not injured during the incident, police said.

Stockton resident Alejandro Reyes-Rios, 24, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Galt resident Virginia Maria Montanez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact.

Both were booked into Sacramento County Jail, police said.

The Galt Police Department said no additional information in Saturday's incident would be released at this time.