Two arrested for August murder in Riverside

Three months after a Riverside murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest. The victim was found on August 17 inside a home on Federica Place.

Detectives quickly determined foul play was involved and, ultimately, two people of interest were developed.

Those men, 28-year-old Ricoh Tru-Love Stinson and 22-year-old Cameron Stewart, were found to be in the state of Louisiana.

The US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force arrested both men in New Orleans, and they were extradited back to Jacksonville.

Stinson and Stewart are now held on second-degree murder, armed burglary, and grand theft auto.



