Two arrested for battery, kidnapping in Yuba City

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 9—Two individuals from Yuba City were arrested on Saturday after allegedly holding a victim against his will and assaulting him, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.

Robert J. Rodello, 39, and Rachel Ramirez, 39, were arrested after an early-morning incident on Friday. Rodello and Ramirez, along with another individual, approached the victim in the 900 block of Market Street and had a confrontation. The victim attempted to leave the area but was dragged back to a residence and assaulted by the three individuals. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on-site, according to Runyen.

Rodello and Ramirez were arrested the next day on suspicion of felony battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, conspiracy, and intimidation of a witness. A third suspect believed to be involved is still outstanding, Runyen said.

