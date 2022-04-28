Two arrested after bringing guns to Memphis Baptist College, police say

A man and woman were arrested after bringing handguns to Memphis Baptist College.

On Apr. 27 at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a weapon law violation at Memphis Baptist College, which is in the 3900 block of Chelsea Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were met by a school security guard that told them two people walked on school property and weren’t students, according to an affidavit.

The security guard noticed a bump in the man’s waistband.

After searching, a black 9mm handgun was found on Johnathon Stevenson.

The security guard also searched the woman’s purse, later identified as Aaliyah Taylor, and found another 9mm handgun.

Both suspects were taken to 201 Poplar, according to an affidavit.

Both Taylor and Stevenson have both been charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: