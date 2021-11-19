Two arrested for Bronx barbershop shooting of Bloods-turned-Crips member: NYPD

Two suspects have been charged with shooting a gangster who had recently switched allegiance from the Bloods to the Crips, police said Friday.

The 22-year-old victim survived the Oct. 22 caught-on-camera attack in a Bronx barbershop.

Early that evening, police said, the victim was getting his haircut in the barbershop on E. Gun Hill Road near Tyron Ave. in Norwood when a gunman in a black ski mask burst in and shot him in the stomach.

As the victim dropped to the floor, the shooter retreated out the door. But an accomplice grabbed the gun, stepped inside and shot the victim in the leg, police said.

Six days later, a 17-year-old was charged with attempted murder.

On Thursday, Brandon Beltres, 18, was arrested on the same charge.