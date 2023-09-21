Two arrested for burglary at dump site

Sep. 20—On September 10 around 11:20 p.m., Coos County Dispatch received a report about subjects trespassing at the Beaver Hill Disposal Site. Sergeant S. Moore and Deputy Z. Smith responded to the location. Bandon Police Department met them to assist.

Shortly after their arrival, they located Ryan Woolman (37) of Bandon, hiding in the garbage pit at the disposal site. Upon continued search of the area, James Digby (44) of Coos Bay, was also located in the garbage pit area.

Evidence at the scene indicated the subjects had been planning to remove items from the disposal site. Woolman and Digby were taken into custody for Burglary 2nd Degree (Class C Felony) and transported to the Coos County Jail, where they were booked and later released in accordance with Senate Bill 48.