Two arrested in burglary near Galena

Oct. 6—COLUMBUS, Kan. — Cherokee County deputies have arrested two suspects in connection with a burglary Monday night of a home near Galena.

Sheriff David Groves said in a news release Tuesday that furniture and tools were stolen in the break-in. The sheriff said deputies developed suspects in the case and searched a nearby residence, where stolen property was recovered and one of the suspects was found hiding in a bedroom.

Arrested on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property were 37-year-old Samantha Brant and 56-year-old David L. Ashley.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.